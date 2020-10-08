Few coronavirus patients yet to be admitted to hospital

By Easwaran Rutnam

A few coronavirus patients are yet to be admitted to hospital, Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said today.

He said that as of this morning (Thursday) 1034 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Minuwangoda cluster.

“Most of the patients have been admitted to hospital. A few have yet to be hospitalised,” he said.

He said that the process to admit the remaining patients to hospital is currently underway.

The patients who tested positive for the coronavirus have been admitted to the Angoda IDH hospital, Welkanda hospital, iranawila hospital, Minuwangoda hospital, Kattankudy hospital, Theldeniya hospital, Neville Fernando hospital, as well as hospitals in Mulleriyawa, Hambantota, Rambukana and Kamburugamuwa.

He also said that hospitals in Homagama, Ambanpola and Laggala are being prepared to admit more coronavirus patients.

Samaraweera said that as of yesterday PCR testing of all Brandix employees linked to the Minuwangoda cluster has been completed.

He said that PCR testing is now being carried out on their close contacts and the community around them. (Colombo Gazette)