Captain of MT New Diamond indicted

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera today indicted the Captain of the crude oil tanker MT New Diamond.

Coordinating officer to the AG State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne told Colombo Gazette that the indictments were filed at the Colombo High Court.

The indictments were filed for the oil spill and the failure to report in violation of section 26 & 38 of the Marine Environment Protection Authority Act.

A travel ban was imposed on the Captain of the vessel when he last appeared before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court in September.

The oil tanker caught fire while sailing 38 nautical miles off Sangamankanda Point east of Sri Lankan seas on 3rd September.

The Sri Lanka Navy, Sri Lanka Air Force, Sri Lanka Ports Authority, the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard worked together to control the fire that erupted after an explosion of a boiler in the main engine room of MT New Diamond.

The owners of the MT New Diamond oil tanker have also paid Sri Lanka Rs 442 Million for the expenses incurred to control the recent fire on the ship. (Colombo Gazette)