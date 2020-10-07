Sri Lanka seeks compensation for garbage from UK

Sri Lanka has sought compensation for garbage exported from the United Kingdom (UK), the Ministry of Environment said.

The Environment Ministry said that the compensation has been sought under the Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and Their Disposal.

Sri Lanka had last month sent back 21 containers of garbage to the United Kingdom.

The 21 containers were part of 263 containers sent illegally to Sri Lanka from the UK in 2017.

The 21 containers were loaded onto the ship SEAMAX NORWALK (V/039R) and sent back to the UK.

A court case is currently underway with regards to 242 containers. Of them, 112 containers are at the Colombo Port and 130 in Katunayake.

Officials at the Colombo port discovered the rotting waste after a foul smell emerged from the containers, which had been imported under the cover of metal recycling.

The imports contained a mixture of mattresses, plastics and hospital waste. (Colombo Gazette)