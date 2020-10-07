SLC hopes to become first Full Member to host T10 league with ‘commercial’ benefits

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is hoping to become the first ICC Full Member nation to host a national T10 league, with SLC this week having called for tenders over franchise ownership and tournament sponsors.

While the details of the tournament are yet to be finalised, SLC hopes to hold the tournament sometime in 2021, though a suitable window would have to be found that is compatible with the Lanka Premier League T20 tournament and potential national team tours.

“Definitely it would help Sri Lanka Cricket in a commercial sense, but it’s also a new concept. It will be more interesting for the spectators, while it will also bring something new to the country,” SLC CEO Ashley de Silva said about the tournament. “England is going to play The Hundred, so it’s always good to be innovative; it’s all about popularising the game.”

As of now, the proposed specifications for the tournament will see 17 games taking place in a double round-robin format, followed by the semi-finals and a final. Six teams are expected to feature, with SLC hoping to include a team from northern Sri Lanka. Each squad will likely comprise 16 players, including a maximum of six foreign internationals.

While only two venues – the Dambulla and Pallekele International Cricket Stadiums – have at present been pencilled in to host the games, SLC hopes to utilise the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo as well provided renovations are completed in time. (Courtesy ESPN Cricinfo)