Royal Colombo Golf Club closed after gardener’s daughter tests positive

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Royal Colombo Golf Club (RCGC) has announced that it will remain closed from today over fears of a possible COVID-19 transmission.

Issuing a notice to members, the RCGC management said that it has been informed that an RCGC gardener’s daughter employed at the apparel factory in Minuwangoda has tested positive for COVID-19.

The gardener and his family will be taken for testing today or tomorrow. He was working at the club till Saturday (03). All RCGC gardeners and any potential contacts have been requested not to report to work from today.

As a precautionary measure, the club will remain closed from today and it will carry out PCR tests on contact point workers for the safety of all staff and members, the management said.

The RCGC management has further established a single point of contact for all questions regarding this matter to ensure accurate delivery of information. Members and public have been requested to contact the RCGC via its email [email protected] for any inquiries.

The RCGC together with its medical advisors are assessing the situation and will send a further communication on this to its members, the management added. (Colombo Gazette)