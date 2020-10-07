Revered guitarist Eddie Van Halen dies at 65 after cancer battle

Eddie Van Halen, revered guitarist and co-founder of the popular rock band Van Halen, has died of cancer, his son has announced.

The Dutch-American musician, 65, had been undergoing treatment for throat cancer.

His band, Van Halen, were best known for their song Jump, which hit the top of the US charts in 1984.

His son Wolfgang paid tribute to him on social media, saying he was the best father he could ever ask for.

“Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift,” Wolfgang, who became Van Halen’s bassist in 2006, wrote.

“My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.”

Some of rock’s biggest names have paid their respects to the “Mozart of rock guitar” on social media, with Kiss Singer Gene Simmons dubbing him a “guitar god”.

Celebrity news website TMZ, which first broke news of his death, said Van Halen died at St Johns Hospital in Santa Monica, California on Tuesday surrounded by his family. (Courtesy BBC)