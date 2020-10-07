Parent of St. Joseph’s College student tests positive

The parent of a student of St. Joseph’s College, Colombo has tested positive for the coronavirus, the school said in a statement.

The school said that the parent is currently receiving treatment at a Government facility while the family, including the student, have been quarantined as a precautionary measure.

“None of the other family members are displaying any symptoms and are about to undergo PCR tests, results of which we will know soon,” the statement said.

The school called for calm saying all the relevant parents and teachers have been informed.

St. Joseph’s College said that it remained compliant to all safety regulations throughout and continues to monitor the Josephian community to ensure their safety. (Colombo Gazette)