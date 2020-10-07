Neville Fernando hospital to be converted into COVID-19 treatment facility

The Dr. Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital is to be converted into a COVID-19 treatment facility.

The Ministry of Health said that the hospital will be converted with effect from today (07).

The decision comes following a new COVID-19 cluster being detected in Minuwangoda.

So far over 800 have been detected with the virus from an apparel factory in the area.

Some patients have also been detected from the Kurunegala, Monaragala, Jaffna, Minuwangoda, Katana, Seeduwa, Divulapitiya, Mirigama, Ja-Ela and Mahara areas. (Colombo Gazette)