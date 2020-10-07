High-level Chinese delegation to arrive in Colombo for talks

A high-powered Chinese delegation led by former Chinese Foreign Minister and the current Communist Party Political Bureau Member Yang Jiechi, is expected to arrive in Colombo tomorrow, 8 October, the Foreign Ministry said today.

Being the first ever Chinese visit in the South Asian region, since the global Corona epidemic, the visit is expected to strengthen cooperation between Sri Lanka and China, in the areas of combating the global pandemic and revival of economic relations.

The visiting Chinese delegation is expected to meet with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on 9 October.

The travel bubble set up for the purpose of this important visit will confine the delegation to Colombo and restrict their engagements to just two meetings with the Head of State and the Prime Minister, under the strict health protocol prescribed by the Ministry of Health. (Colombo Gazette)