Government not prepared to enforce blanket lockdown

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The Government says it is not prepared to enforce a blanket lockdown in the country.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi told Parliament that the latest coronavirus situation in Sri Lanka is still evolving.

She said that a curfew or lockdown will be enforced in areas only where coronavirus patients are detected.

The Health Minister was responding to concerns raised in Parliament today over a delay to enforce a curfew in Gampaha.

Wanniarachchi said that a Police curfew was enforced in specific areas in Gampaha after patients were detected with the virus in the areas.

She also said that contact tracing was still underway to detect the main source of the virus which had later affected an employee of the Brandix facility in Minuwangoda. (Colombo Gazette)