Foreign Ministry temporarily suspends consular services

The Foreign Ministry has decided to suspend all services offered by the Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry on 08th and 09th October 2020, to restrict the congregation of the general public and thereby to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 Virus.

Accordingly, the Consular Affairs Division situated at the Ceylinco Building in Colombo will remain closed for visitors in the upcoming two days 08th and 09th October.

The Foreign Ministry said that the Consular Affairs Division will only accept queries related to death cases of Sri Lankans overseas and death-related documentation assistance and attestation of ‘Export Documents’, strictly on prior appointment basis.

Appointments can be obtained through the following emergency lines: Death Abroad: Tel: +94 (011) 233 8836/ +94 (011) 233 5942

Attestation of Export Documents: Tel: +94 (011)2338812