Contact tracing to be carried out following arrest of Ragama patient

A 60-year-old COVID-19 positive patient who had escaped from the Ragama hospital has been apprehended.

Commander of the Army Shavendra Silva told Colombo Gazette that the man has been readmitted to the hospital after being found near the hospital.

More PCR tests will be conducted on the patient, while other investigations will be conducted for contact tracing, he added.

Earlier today, the Police sought public assistance to apprehend the patient who had escaped from the hospital last night.

The patient was identified as 62-year-old Sarath Kumara, a resident of Kandy Road, Peliyagoda.

The Police had also warned that legal action will be taken under the Quarantine Act against those found to be aiding or concealing the patient. (Colombo Gazette)