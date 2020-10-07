Concerns raised after MP Harin Fernando undergoes PCR test

Concerns were raised in Parliament today after Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Harin Fernando got himself tested for the coronavirus.

Fernando got himself tested at a private hospital and published a video on twitter.

“Test Test Test : It’s better to get tested and get your self cleared to make sure you save others from the virus. Private testing now available at private hospitals,” Harin Fernando tweeted.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Premanath Dolawatta raised concerns in Parliament today over Fernando’s decision to get himself tested.

Dolawatta said that Parliament must be informed of the PCR test result of Harin Fernando.

He said that usually a PCR test is carried out only if there is a fear that someone has contracted the coronavirus.

Fernando said that he got himself tested as a precaution as the Government has encouraged the public to get themselves tested. (Colombo Gazette)