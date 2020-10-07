BIA employee tests positive for coronavirus

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A female staff member from the janitorial services at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake has tested positive for COVID-19.

Chairman of the Airport and Aviation Services Major General (Rtd) G.A. Chandrasiri told Colombo Gazette that the woman was confirmed this morning following PCR tests conducted last night.

The woman was immediately placed in isolation and has been transferred to the hospital for treatment.

Chandrasiri further said that PCR tests were conducted on all staff members and those who had come into contact with the patient last night as a precautionary measure.

Steps are being taken to place in quarantine all staff members from the janitorial services and those who may have come into contact with the infected woman, he added. (Colombo Gazette)