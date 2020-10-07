Army denies claims Indians brought to Brandix without being quarantined

The Army denied claims a group of Indians were brought to the Minuwangoda Brandix facility without being quarantined.

Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva told reporters today that the claims were investigated and it was found that the claims are false.

Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa told Parliament today there are reports one or more Indians had visited the Minuwangoda Brandix facility without being tested.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya Parliamentarian Manusha Nanayakkaara told Parliament that a group of Indians had reportedly arrived at the Mattala Airport and visited the Minuwangoda Brandix facility without being quarantined.

He claimed the incident had occurred before the coronavirus was detected at the facility. (Colombo Gazette)