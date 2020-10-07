Aitken Spence employee exposed to COVID-19

Aitken Spence announced today that one of its employees has been exposed to COVID-19 (not diagnosed) as a member of her immediate family has been diagnosed as a COVID patient.

Issuing a statement, Aitken Spence said that in line with their special Covid-19 health and safety procedures, they have conducted contact tracing at their premises to identify persons who may have been exposed (i.e. close contacts defined as any individual within 6 feet of an infected person 2 days before onset of illness until the patient is isolated) and will communicate directly with stakeholders as and when required.

“We have also identified and isolated possible exposed areas for disinfection within 24 hours,” Aitken Spence said.

Aitken Spence said that if anyone needs to liaise with their officials for any essential work, they should call ahead to make an appointment.

“As the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees, stakeholders and society is of paramount importance to us, please cooperate with the safety procedures and protocols established,” Aitken Spence said.

Aitken Spence said that it has maintained precautionary procedures from the onset of the outbreak to safeguard its stakeholders, and to support national efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Accordingly, they say they we are vigilantly monitoring the situation and will continue to work proactively with the Ministry of Health, the Epidemiology Unit and other relevant authorities to follow standard procedures.

Aitken Spence requested that the privacy of these individuals is respected and to avoid circulating unchecked information to avoid unnecessary panic. (Colombo Gazette)