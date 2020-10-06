Wellawatte resident arrested for spreading fake news

A resident in Wellawatte has been arrested for spreading fake news, the Police said.

The Police said the 60-year-old man was arrested for publishing fake news related to the coronavirus situation.

He was arrested after he published the fake news on social media.

Meanwhile, 51 people were arrested for violating the quarantine curfew last night.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the curfew violators were arrested in the Minuwangoda, Veyangoda and Divulapitiya areas.

The Government has enforced a Police curfew in the Divulapitiya, Minuwangoda and Veyangoda areas.

The curfew was declared after a woman in Divulapitiya tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 39-year-old woman had been detected with the virus after being admitted to the Gampaha hospital.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr Sudath Samaraweera said that the woman sought treatment from a dispensary for fever on 28th September and on 30th September she got admitted to the Gampaha hospital.

Samaraweera said that a PCR test was carried out on the woman and the result confirmed that the woman had contracted the coronavirus.

The woman has been admitted to the Infectious Disease Hospital in Angoda. (Colombo Gazette)