State Minister Sadasivam Viyalendiran was sworn in as the State Minister for Development in Rural Areas, Domestic Animal Husbandry, and Small Economic Crops Promotion.

The President’s Media Division said Viyalendiran was sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today.

The portfolios come in addition to his earlier portfolios of Professional Development of Postal Services and Mass Media granted following the General Elections in August 2020. (Colombo Gazette)