UK PM appoints Lord Davies as Trade Envoy to Sri Lanka

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed Lord Davies of Abersoch as the Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Sri Lanka.

The British Prime Minister has today made fifteen new appointments to his Trade Envoy programme.

These new appointments will extend the total number of Trade Envoys to 31 parliamentarians covering 69 markets.

The Prime Minister’s trade envoy programme is an unpaid and voluntary cross-party network, which supports the UK’s ambitious trade and investment agenda in global markets.

The Lord Davies of Abersoch CBE (Evan Mervyn Davies) was appointed as the Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Sri Lanka.

Lord Davies was U.K. Minister for Trade, Investment and Small Business and Infrastructure in 2009-2010. Prior to this appointment, he was Chairman of Standard Chartered PLC. He joined the Board of Standard Chartered PLC in 1997 and was Group Chief Executive from 2001 until 2006.

He was awarded a CBE for his services to the financial sector and the community in Hong Kong in 2002 where he served as a member of the HK Exchange fund for seven years. (Colombo Gazette)