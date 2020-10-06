Ranil appears before commission on Easter attacks

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Wickremesinghe, who served as the Prime Minister during the terror attacks, was last interrogated by the PCoI in August.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena too testified before the Commission for nearly 06- hours yesterday.

Several other Politicians too were summoned by the PCoI on Easter attacks to record statements on various occasions.

It has been reported after the attacks that intelligence information had been received on a possible terror attack but the information had been disregarded. (Colombo Gazette)