Public gatherings banned until further notice

The Ministry of Health has prohibited public gatherings until further notice due to the recent coronavirus outbreak in Sri Lanka.

Issuing a statement, the Ministry said the decision has been taken considering the present situation that has arisen due to the detection of the COVID-19 cluster in the Divulapitiya area.

As a result, the public and all organizations have been requested to refrain from organizing, promoting, or conducting any event that forms a public gathering.

The Health Ministry said that occurrence of a COVID-19 case in one area requires vigilant public action to practice strict COVID-19 precautions to curtail any further transmission.

Accordingly, public gatherings such as exhibitions, large conferences, parties, indoor and outdoor events, carnivals, musical shows, and processions (including religious) should not be conducted anywhere in the country until further notice.

The Ministry of Health said that further information regarding public activities and work settings will be available in the guidelines updated for the period of 31st of October, subject to revision, pending on the recent COVID-19 transmission situation.

Meanwhile, Public services have been suspended over the next three days at the Department of Registration of Persons and the Department of Immigration and Emigration.

Issuing a statement, both Departments announced that public services will be suspended from the 07th -09th of October 2020.

Services are to be suspended at the head offices and all regional offices of both departments during this period. (Colombo Gazette)