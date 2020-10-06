Proposal made to gazette COVID-19 guidelines

A proposal has been made to gazette the COVID-19 guidelines with the Police saying the public failed to follow the guidelines introduced to prevent the spread of the virus.

The President’s media division said that the requirement to gazette the existing rules and regulations aimed at preventing COVID-19 was discussed at a meeting with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday (Monday).

President Rajapaksa instructed the relevant parties to take immediate measures to contain the spread of COVID–19 following the situation in the Gampaha District.

“Doctors are of the view that the failure on the part of the people with the passage of time to follow health guidelines issued by the Government is the main reason to the sudden spike in the number of affected,” the President’s office said.

President Rajapaksa pointed out that despite reporting on the global scenario, the media failed to educate the Sri Lankan public.

“Instructions have been issued to carry out random PCR tests in every district in the country as well in institutes, especially organizations where a large number of people are employed. However, it does appear that the factories with large work forces have neglected this responsibility,” the President added.

The President also called for a thorough investigation into the spread of the coronavirus in the community after a lapse of two months.

The possibility of using indigenous medicine to strengthen the immune system and to speed up the healing process was also discussed in detail.

Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, State Minister Sisira Jayakody, Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera , Principal Advisor to President Lalith Weeratunga and the members of the Presidential Task Force for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak were present at the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)