Number of flights arriving in Sri Lanka with returnees to be limited

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The number of flights arriving in Sri Lanka with returnees is to be limited, the Health Ministry said.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr Sudath Samaraweera said that since there is still no clarity on the number of coronavirus confirmed patients to expect over the next couple of days, there will be a need to limit arrivals in Sri Lanka.

He said that flights already scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka will arrive over the next two days and a limit will be imposed after that.

A number of flights arrive in Sri Lanka daily with returnees and others, and several of those who returned have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva had said last month that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa were keen to bring back Sri Lankans who want to return to the country.

However, he said with the latest developments they might be compelled to limit flights to one flight a day.

He said that it is the responsibility of the Sri Lankan authorities to ensure the coronavirus is kept out of Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)