MPs told to strictly follow health guidelines

Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has emphasized the need for all Parliamentarians to comply with health guidelines given the COVID – 19 epidemic prevailing in the country.

The Speaker made the request when issuing an announcement at the commencement of the parliament session today (06).

Speaker Abeywardena urged the Members of Parliament to strictly adhere to the health guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health in the parliament premises as well as while engaging in their day to day duties outside the premises.

He also requested all Ministers and Members of Parliament to refrain from inviting guests to Parliament and to summon only essential public officials to Parliament in accordance with the relevant health care guidelines.

In addition, Speaker Abeywardena said, it is imperative to ensure that all those who enter the Parliament, including Parliamentary staff, ancillary services staff, Parliamentary journalists, suppliers and service providers, and security personnel, abide by the health guidelines. (Colombo Gazette)