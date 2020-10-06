Minuwangoda Brandix cluster crosses the 300 mark

Over 300 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Minuwangoda cluster.

The Ministry of Health said that another 220 people tested positive for the virus in the Minuwangoda cluster as of this morning.

The total number of coronavirus patients in the Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster was at 101 by late last evening.

On Sunday a 39-year-old woman from Brandix in Minuwangoda had been detected with the virus after being admitted to the Gampaha hospital.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr Sudath Samaraweera said that the authorities were attempting to identify the main source behind the Minuwangoda cluster.

Over 700 people had been placed in quarantine in the Gampaha District as of last morning, the Health Ministry said.

Dr. Sudath Samaraweera had told the Colombo Gazette yesterday that PCR tests were being carried out on those placed in quarantine. (Colombo Gazette)