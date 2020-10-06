Harsha claims MRI Director sacked over comments on virus

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Dr. Harsha de Silva claims the Director of the Medical Research Institute (MRI) was removed after he claimed the coronavirus had been present in the community for the past few months.

Dr Jayaruwan Bandara was removed and replaced by the deputy head of the Medical Research Institute.

“Dr Jayaruwan Bandara, Director of MRI, the institute responsible for #coronavirus testing in #SriLanka has been sacked for allegedly saying “Covid had been present in the community for the past few months,” Dr. Harsha de Silva said.

Dr. Harsha de Silva said that Dr Jayaruwan Bandara had made the comment on a private television station.

The Parliamentarian noted that shooting the messenger is not the answer. (Colombo Gazette)