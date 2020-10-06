Brandix says majority of COVID-19 positive staff did not show symptoms

Brandix says a majority of its staff who tested positive for the coronavirus, did not show symptoms.

A total of 1,394 Brandix employees of the Minuwangoda facility had been tested for COVID-19 yesterday, 5th October 2020, during which some waiting time was experienced due to the large quantity of tests to be completed.

“Thus far, 567 employees have been confirmed positive. One of the main challenges that we have regrettably experienced throughout this process is that a majority of the positive cases have proven to be asymptomatic or lacking display of symptoms associated with COVID-19,” Brandix said in a statement today.

Brandix says it continues to engage with the relevant authorities and are doing their utmost to look into the care of those affected while transferring their family members and close contacts to quarantine centers.

“We are additionally taking every measure possible to make them comfortable during their stay. The well-being of our employees, communities and our nation continue to be our priority. We also remain truly appreciative of the support and counsel extended to us by the Presidential Secretariat, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Sri Lanka Army to navigate through this situation,” Brandix said.

Meanwhile Brandix employees of the Minuwangoda facility have been instructed to stay indoors.

The Government said that the family members of the Brandix employees of the Minuwangoda facility have also been told to stay home. (Colombo Gazette)