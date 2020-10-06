Brandix coronavirus cluster goes past 830

The Brandix coronavirus cluster has surpassed the 830 mark after more PCR test results were released this evening.

The Government Information Department said that 124 new cases were reported this evening from the Brandix, Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster.

With the latest confirmed cases, the total number of people detected with the virus in the Brandix, Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster, rose to 832 by this evening.

Meanwhile, PCR tests carried out on the schoolchildren who attended school with the Divulapitiya Brandix COVID-19 patient’s daughter have been confirmed to be negative.

A total of 101 students had tested negative for the coronavirus infection.

Yesterday (Monday) 101 Brandix employees were detected with the virus and 320 were detected this morning.

By this afternoon another 246 coronavirus patients were detected.

Brandix had said today that a majority of its staff who tested positive for the coronavirus, did not show symptoms.

A total of 1,394 Brandix employees of the Minuwangoda facility had been tested for COVID-19 yesterday, 5th October 2020, during which some waiting time was experienced due to the large quantity of tests to be completed.

Brandix says it continues to engage with the relevant authorities and are doing their utmost to look into the care of those affected while transferring their family members and close contacts to quarantine centers. (Colombo Gazette)