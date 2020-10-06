Arjuna steps down as UNP Gampaha District leader

Former Minister and former Parliamentarian Arjuna Ranatunga has stepped down as the United National Party (UNP) Gampaha District leader.

Ranatunga has sent his resignation letter to UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.

In the letter Ranatunga says he has decided to step down as Gampaha District Leader as the party’s new Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardene works under him in the district and that does not seem appropriate.

Ranatunga had recently said he was prepared to accept the UNP leadership post.

He had said that if the UNP wants him to lead the party he will accept it.

However, former State Minister Ruwan Wijewardena was later elected as the UNP Deputy Leader.

Ranatunga had said that his name had been proposed at a recent UNP Working Committee meeting together with the names of a few others.

He said that he was willing to do anything to ensure the UNP does not split. (Colombo Gazette)