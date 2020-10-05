VIVO V20 to hit the market with industry-leading eye autofocus feature and ultra-sleek ag glass design

In what comes as a pleasant surprise for everyday photography enthusiasts, vivo V20’s major specs have been leaked revealing industry-leading camera features and top-notch ultra-sleek AG Glass technology.

From the images and information revealed so far, vivo is keeping up with its legacy of being the most youth-centric brand in the country. With V20, vivo is expected to introduce a new dimension of camera and design innovations to impress the selfie lovers and photography enthusiasts across the country. Let us find out more about what the leak has revealed:

V20 – a photographer’s delight!



vivo V20 is rumored to arrive in the market with a bounty of innovative camera capabilities and debut an all new Eye Autofocus feature to inspire the shutterbugs. The leak suggests that V20 could prove to be a game-changer in smart photography.

The intelligent Eye Autofocus feature can track users’ eyes no matter where they go, or what emotion they carry. It will enable users to capture highly crisp photos or videos, from an even greater distance, with the richness of color and depth.

Usually, the regular smartphones have fixed focus feature but, vivo’s intelligent Eye Autofocus feature unlocks a whole new world of possibilities in photography. From what we can tell, it is time to bid adieu to blurry selfies, photos, and videos.

With the powerful and intelligent Eye Autofocus feature, V20 is rumored to re-define the Front & Rear Photography gambit for young content creators and professionals and give them a chance to ‘Be the Focus’.

Design to create and impress

vivo has a history of delivering on its promise of introducing smartphones to empower the youth on-the-go’. Staying true to its promise, vivo V20 is rumored to have a splendid AG Glass Technology with ultra-slim design and fashionable appearance adding up to the overall aesthetics of the phone.

The iconic AG Glass technology polishes the surface with its scratch resistance capabilities and adds a more refined touch to this robust smartphone. The back cover increases the style quotient by bringing sophistication to the premium looking V20 phone body. It also ensures a smooth grip and prevents any fingerprint smudges. The AG Matte Glass is further complemented by a stunning camera matrix that will be an oomph factor to the smartphone’s aesthetics. The V20 also houses a sensational Dual Tone Step camera design that adds a unique layer to the overall appearance of the smartphone complementing its sleek design and impressive looks. It is expected to be very lightweight for a device of its size. Moreover, the AG Glass is speculated to add a subtle luxury with a delicate touch and comfortable hold, vivo surely knows best the importance of a sleek smartphone for the zesty youngsters.

V20 is a craft of simplicity with trendy slim design and colors inspired by the beauty of nature. As per sources, V20 is expected to arrive in – Midnight Jazz – the signature color, which is mysterious and full of energy & Sunset Melody, which is reminiscent of sunsets and beaches.

The all new trendsetter is deemed to be the epitome of style and innovation in the premium smartphone category.

We are waiting for more information about the V20 from official sources. Although not much has been revealed about the phone, the Eye Autofocus and stunning designs are the surprise elements that make the vivo V20, worth the wait. At the moment, V20, the upcoming smartphone of the vivo’s premium flagship V series, is highly anticipated in the market.