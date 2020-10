By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Department of Prisons has temporarily prohibited visits to all prisons in the country.

Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya told Colombo Gazette that prison visitations have been cancelled with effect from today.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure following the coronavirus outbreak in the Gampaha district, he said.

Permission for visitors to the Mahara and Negombo prisons were initially suspended yesterday. (Colombo Gazette)