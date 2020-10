A suspect who attempted to bribe the Officer in Charge (OIC) of the crimes unit of the Dehiwala Police, has been arrested.

The Police said that the suspect had offered a Rs. 50,000 bribe to the cop.

Following the arrest the Police recovered 88 passports, 26 Identity cards, 06 bank passbooks and three driving licences.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)