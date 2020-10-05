Supreme Court concludes considering petitions on 20th Amendment

The Supreme Court has concluded considering the petitions filed against the 20th Amendment to the Constitution and will communicate its decision to the Speaker of Parliament in due course.

Several petitions were filed before the Supreme Court against the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

The opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the Tamil National Alliance are among the groups that filed petitions in court against the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

A five- member Supreme Court bench chaired by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya was appointed to consider the petitions.

The Supreme Court began considering the petitions last Wednesday and concluded the case today.

During the hearings last week Attorney General Dappula de Livera had informed the Supreme Court that amendments will be introduced during the committee stage debate in Parliament on the draft 20th Amendment. (Colombo Gazette)