Sixty-nine test positive for coronavirus in Divulapitiya and Minuwangoda

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Sixty- nine individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 following PCR tests conducted in the Divulapitiya and Minuwangoda areas.

The tests were conducted after a 39-year-old woman employed at a private apparel manufacturing factory in Minuwangoda had been detected with the virus over the weekend.

Head of the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva told Colombo Gazette that 69 individuals had tested positive from among 150 PCR tests conducted yesterday.

All those who tested positive for the coronavirus were employees of the private apparel manufacturing factory in Minuwangoda, he said.

Army Commander Shavendra Silva further said that results of other employees and some employees who were lodged within the factory premises are pending.

A total of 1400 PCR tests on all staff of the factory, will be conducted today.

Family members of those who tested positive from among the workers and their associates will be placed in quarantine, he said.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva added that if those who were lodged at the factory had visited their homes over the past few days, measures will be taken to place their family members and associates in quarantine as well. (Colombo Gazette)