Signature launches MTM and MTO service ‘Customised / Custom-made by You’

The Signature brand, established in 1989 has grown in its reputation under the retail giant, Hameedia. With over thirty years of expertise, it has reached out to its ever-growing clientele in the fashion industry of Sri Lanka. It has also achieved fame for being a brand that exceeds the expectations of gentlemen who value the high quality of its products.

In keeping with its innovative concepts, Signature recently launched its brand new MTM and MTO options under the theme, ‘Customised / Custom-made by You’.

This service is currently available at the Signature Groom’s Store at Duplication Road, Bambalapitya, and Signature Studio in Matara with plans underway to introduce this tailoring system to other signature showrooms in the near future.

In celebration of this launch, Signature has also introduced a special promotion titled, ‘Stitch three shirts or trousers and get One Free’. This offer is valid until 31st October 2020 at the Signature Groom’s Store. Customers can avail themselves of getting their clothes stitched according to personalised specifications and their own choice of fabrics with value for money.

MTO (Made to Order) is extremely consumer friendly as customers have the freedom to choose from a versatile range of fabrics and have them cut and designed according to their own requirements.

MTM (Made to Measure) is similar to MTO, with customers having the choice of choosing any ready-made item and getting the collar, cuff, and length altered according to their fit. Customers can also use this MTM option for suits, blazers, trousers and shirts.

Some of the additional services which are provided with MTM and MTO are monogramming, customised solutions with ready-made finish, sleeve length adjustments, number of fabrics and designs, and the option of collecting your finished products within a period of 24 hour delivery for Colombo and outstation within 72 hours. Customers can also select from some of the special features such as collar options, front pocket with two fold, cuff style and placket style among others.

Speaking on the introduction of these new concepts, Brand Manager of Signature, Amjad Hameed said, “It is with great pleasure that we introduce this novel concept through the Signature brand. While it is a first among many of its pioneering efforts, Signature has always been in the forefront of the retail industry of the island. This milestone is also a personal goal for myself and my team who have worked tirelessly to ensure that our gentlemen are groomed to perfection and look debonair in their selected outfits”.

“With our experience and expertise in the field, it is certain that our highly trained and skilled staff are capable of providing our customers with the most exclusive designs, high quality, elaborate styles and exceptional service as always. The Signature brand and our journey are woven so intricately with the modern gentlemen and their ability to understand their personal requirements in today’s fashion infused world”, Hameed added.