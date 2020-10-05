Over 700 placed in quarantine in Gampaha

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Over 700 people have been placed in quarantine in the Gampaha District so far, the Health Ministry said this morning.

Chief Epidemiologist of the Health Ministry Dr. Sudath Samaraweera told Colombo Gazette that PCR tests are being carried out on those placed in quarantine.

Further action will be taken after receiving the results of the PCR tests this afternoon, he said.

Dr. Sudath Samaraweera further said residents of Divulapitiya, Minuwangoda, and Veyangoda have been placed in quarantine so far.

The move comes after a woman from the Divulapitiya area and her daughter tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 39-year-old woman had been detected with the virus after being admitted to the Gampaha hospital.

Meanwhile, President of the Public Health Inspectors Association Upul Rohana told Colombo Gazette that 150 persons including the infected woman and her family have been placed in quarantine in the Divulapitiya area.

He further said that 17 school children, who had associated with the woman’s daughter who had also tested positive for COVID-19 were placed in quarantine.

Another 600 persons from Minuwangoda have also been placed in quarantine following the coronavirus outbreak.

Head of the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said a Police curfew has been imposed in the Minuwangoda, Veyangoda and Divulapitiya Police areas in order to contain the transmission or contracting of the virus in public places.

Similarly, colleagues and those who had travelled with the infected woman in her office transport have also been placed in self-isolation at their homes. The Ministry of Health will conduct PCR tests on all those who had come into contact with the victim. Until the source of her contracting the virus is detected, restrictions of movement have been placed on those areas, Army Commander Shavendra Silva said.

He further instructed those who had visited Minuwangoda, Divulapitiya, and Veyangoda areas in the past 07 days and are experiencing health issues to immediately consult a doctor.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva also appealed to the public to refrain from visiting those areas until further notice. (Colombo Gazette)