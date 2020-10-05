Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster goes past 100

The Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster crossed the 100 mark late this evening (Monday), the Government said.

The Government Information Department said that 13 more people linked to the Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster tested positive for the coronavirus this evening.

As a result, the total number coronavirus patients in the Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster rose to 101 by late this evening.

The 101 include patients detected in Kurunegala, Monaragala, Jaffna, Minuwangoda, Katana, Seeduwa, Divulapitiya, Mirigama, Ja-Ela and Mahara.

Earlier yesterday, a 39-year-old woman from Brandix in Minuwangoda had been detected with the virus after being admitted to the Gampaha hospital.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr Sudath Samaraweera said that the authorities are attempting to identify the main source behind the Minuwangoda cluster.

Over 700 people had been placed in quarantine in the Gampaha District as of this morning, the Health Ministry said.

Chief Epidemiologist of the Health Ministry Dr. Sudath Samaraweera had told the Colombo Gazette this morning that PCR tests were being carried out on those placed in quarantine. (Colombo Gazette)