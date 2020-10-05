Maithripala appears before commission on Easter attacks

Former President Maithripala Sirisena appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing the Easter Sunday terror attacks today.

Sirisena last reported to the Commission on 24th September, where he was issued stern warnings along with three others.

The former President, his private Secretary and the three Auxiliary Bishops of Colombo were warned to refrain from making statements to media refuting remarks made by witnesses testifying before the Commission.

Sirisena was earlier accused of offering Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara, who has been suspended from service, a number of perks if he took responsibility over the Easter Sunday attacks.

His secretary had thereafter issued a statement claiming that the remarks made by former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando in this regard were false.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Church had issued a statement on remarks made by MP Harin Fernando to the Commission, where he questioned if the Catholic Church had prior information of an attack on Easter Sunday last year.

Responding to the allegations, the Catholic Church had issued a statement denying the claims. (Colombo Gazette)