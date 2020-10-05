Huawei launches FreeBuds 3i in Sri Lanka bringing intelligent noise cancellation to the forefront

Huawei FreeBuds 3i is the latest addition to Huawei’s FreeBuds 3 series. The Huawei FreeBuds 3i unleashes the power of noise cancellation and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) technology that pave the way to a seamless connection with the digital audio world. Wireless earphones are the order of the day and many people prefer to have a pair of such earbuds at their disposal owing to the convenience they bring in everyday tasks.

Huawei FreeBuds 3i adopts a dual and triple microphone noise reduction method to reduce interference from the environment. It achieves up to 32dB of noise reduction, which makes for the highest in noise cancellation experience. Huawei FreeBuds 3i packs a 10mm large dynamic driver in its compact body. In settings with loud noises, it can produce reverse noise cancellation signals to offset the noise, providing an optimal noise cancellation effect. Unlike traditional TWS earphones that adopt noise cancellation with dual microphones, Huawei FreeBuds 3i’s triple microphone system creates more optimal noise cancellation that effectively filters out the noise and makes the speaker’s voice clearer to enhance the overall call quality.

Its smart touch control adopts a capacitive sensor that is more suitable for human-computer interaction. By holding the finger on the earphone, users can turn the active noise reduction on or off, double tap to play and pause music or answer the phone, bringing users an intuitive experience. The earphone’s surface adopts a high-gloss coating and anti-fouling treatment, together with the anti-miss touch algorithm. The smart sensor will automatically stop the music when user take off the earphones, continue to play music when user put them back on and switch to standby mode when place in the charging case.

Huawei FreeBuds 3i only weighs 5.4g making the two pieces comfortable to wear and the charging case weighs 51g. The earphones are placed horizontally inside the charging case to save space, allowing users to carry them around conveniently. Its power button is located to the right of the port, easily accessible by the thumb. An indicator light is available both inside and out for the users to keep tabs on the charge level. Huawei FreeBuds 3i supports USB-C charging and supports other power input from an assortment of devices, such as power banks and PC, via USB-C.

When Huawei FreeBuds 3i enters pairing mode near a Huawei smartphone, a pop-up notification will appear on the Huawei smartphone asking to connect. After the first pairing, every time the user opens the charging case, the device will automatically pair up and notify with a pop-up notification for the user’s convenience. Within the same notification, the pop-up will indicate the earphones and charging case’s battery status so the users can check them in real-time.

Huawei FreeBuds 3i works with numerous Huawei products (including smart watches, smartphones, and tablets), and can be switched easily between devices. With the earphones registered to the same Huawei ID, users do not need to manually re-pair them to switch devices. When a user goes out to jog without bringing their smartphone, the Huawei FreeBuds 3i automatically pairs with the Huawei Watch GT 2e. Users can start music playback by either double tapping the earphones or controlling it from their smart watch.

Huawei FreeBuds 3i provides 3.5 hours of continuous music playback on a single charge, enough to accommodate user needs across a wide range of scenarios. Including the battery inside the charging case, it provides up to 14.5 hours of uptime for optimal usage.