Health guidelines violated during Colombo book fair

The health guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health had been violated during the recent Colombo international book fair held at the BMICH.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that prior to the latest coronavirus situation in the Gampaha District, the public disregarded health guidelines at most public events.

He said that the guidelines had been violated at funerals, weddings and other events, including the Colombo international book fair.

Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that guidelines had been issued for the Colombo international book fair but the guidelines were violated.

He warned that if the health guidelines continue to be violated tough restrictions will need to be enforced.

The public had been cautioned on attending the Colombo International Book Fair held last month.

Dr. Sudath Samaraweera had said last month that the Colombo International Book Fair had been allowed to go ahead after the organisers agreed to follow the health guidelines issued by the Health Ministry.

Dr. Samaraweera had also said that health officers will monitor the venue to ensure the guidelines are followed. (Colombo Gazette)