Government says no immediate plan to impose islandwide curfew

The Government says there is no plan to impose an islandwide curfew as a result of the situation which has arisen in Gampaha.

The Government Information Department said that steps are being taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the Divulapitiya and Minuwangoda areas in Gampaha.

So far the Government has enforced a Police curfew only in the Divulapitiya, Minuwangoda and Veyangoda areas.

The curfew was declared after a woman in Divulapitiya tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 39-year-old woman had been detected with the virus after being admitted to the Gampaha hospital.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr Sudath Samaraweera said that the woman sought treatment from a dispensary for fever on 28th September and on 30th September she got admitted to the Gampaha hospital.

Samaraweera said that a PCR test was carried out on the woman and the result confirmed that the woman had contracted the coronavirus.

The woman has been admitted to the Infectious Disease Hospital in Angoda.

Head of the National Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC), Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva told Colombo Gazette earlier that the public have been requested to curtail non-essential travel and gatherings from today.

He said those who require to venture outdoors should strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry, such as washing hands and wearing face masks.

When inquired by the Colombo Gazette if an all island lockdown or temporary travel restrictions will be imposed due to the current outbreak, the Army Commander said that at present it was not necessary.

He added that however, if required, contingency plans have been drawn up to impose lockdowns in stages depending on the development of the situation. (Colombo Gazette)