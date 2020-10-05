Education Ministry insists no decision to postpone A/L and Grade 5 exams

The Education Ministry insisted that no decision has been taken to postpone the Advanced Level (A/L) or Grade 5 Scholarship examinations.

Denying earlier reports published in the Colombo Gazette, Additional Secretary to the Education Ministry Anusha Gonukula said that no such decision was taken.

Gonukula had been quoted in the news as saying the two exams will be postponed.

However she insisted that she had made no such statement to the Colombo Gazette.

Meanwhile, Education Minister, Professor G.L G. L. Peiris told reporters today that there are requests from parents to hold the examination on schedule despite the latest developments in Gampaha.

He said that if the exam is held on schedule the safety and security of the students will be priority.

The Minister said that a final decision will be taken over the next couple of days.

The Grade 05 Scholarship Examination is set to be held on Sunday, 11th of October, while the GCE Advanced Level Examination is due to be held from Monday, 12th of October to the 06th of November. (Colombo Gazette)