The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) today recorded the biggest drop in points in a day.

The CSE said the ASPI recorded 5,587.18 points falling by 462.99 points.

The previous highest recorded by the CSE was 303 points on 20 March 2020.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 Index recorded 2,288.51 at the close of market.

The CSE which faced temporary closure in March due to the coronavirus pandemic commenced regular uninterrupted trading from May 2020. (Colombo Gazette)