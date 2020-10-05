Champika’s driver granted bail over Rajagiriya accident

The Colombo High Court today granted bail to former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka’s driver over the case filed on an accident in Rajagiriya in 2016.

Dilum Thusitha Kumara surrendered to the Court after submitting a motion.

The Colombo High Court thereafter granted bail on an additional surety.

Last week, the Court issued an arrest warrant on Thusitha Kumara and also imposed a travel ban on him and former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka.

In July, Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera filed indictments in the Colombo High Court against Ranawaka for causing grievous injury and rash negligent acts, among other charges.

The Colombo High Court in August indicted Thusitha Kumara and former Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Welikada Police ASP Sudath Asmadala over the incident. (Colombo Gazette)