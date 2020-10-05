Buddhist Sunday Schools closed until further notice

The Government has announced that all Buddhist Sunday Schools (Daham Pasal) in the country will remain closed until further notice.

The Ministry of Buddhist Affairs said the decision has been taken following the recent coronavirus outbreak in the Gampaha district.

The Buddhist Sunday Schools are the latest educational institutions to be closed as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier today, the University Grants Commission announced that the students of the Kelaniya University, Wickramaarachchi Ayurveda Institute, Yakkala & Naiwala Institute of Higher Technology in the Gampaha district have been advised to remain in their homes.

They were asked to vacate their hostels at the respective educational institutions yesterday.

Over the weekend, the Education Ministry too announced that all schools in the island will remain closed until further notice.

The Ministry also prohibited tuition classes in the Colombo District starting from today until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Colombo Gazette)