Brandix employees test positive for virus in Jaffna, Monaragala, Kurunegala

A group of Brandix employees have tested positive for the coronavirus in Jaffna, Monaragala and Kurunegala.

The Brandix employees are attached to the manufacturing facility in Minuwangoda.

They had travelled to Jaffna, Monaragala and Kurunegala and tested positive for the virus.

The Health Ministry said that a Brandix employee tested positive at the Monaragala Hospital, another employee tested positive at the Jaffna Hospital, and two others tested positive at the Kurunegala Hospital.

All four have been transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

Earlier yesterday, a 39-year-old woman from Brandix had been detected with the virus after being admitted to the Gampaha hospital.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr Sudath Samaraweera said that the woman sought treatment from a dispensary for fever on 28th September and on 30th September she got admitted to the Gampaha hospital.

Samaraweera said that a PCR test was carried out on the woman and the result confirmed that the woman had contracted the coronavirus.

Sixty-nine employees of the factory had tested positive for COVID-19 this morning following PCR tests conducted in the Divulapitiya and Minuwangoda areas. (Colombo Gazette)