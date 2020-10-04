Tuition classes in the Colombo District temporarily banned

Tuition classes in the Colombo District have been temporarily banned as part of measures being taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Education said that tuition classes will not be permitted in the Colombo District until further notice.

The Ministry of Education also said that all international and private schools will also be closed from tomorrow (Monday).

It was earlier announced that all Government schools will be closed from tomorrow until further notice.

The move comes after a woman from the Divulapitiya area and her daughter tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 39-year-old woman had been detected with the virus after being admitted to the Gampaha hospital.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr Sudath Samaraweera said that the woman sought treatment from a dispensary for fever on 28th September and on 30th September she got admitted to the Gampaha hospital.

Samaraweera said that a PCR test was carried out on the woman and the result confirmed that the woman had contracted the coronavirus.

As a result 15 hospital staff and 45 employees of a private establishment where the woman was employed, were initially identified and placed under home quarantine.

The woman has been admitted to the Infectious Disease Hospital in Angoda.

The Government said that more close contacts of the woman are being identified. (Colombo Gazette)