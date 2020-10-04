Tri-Forces from Divulapitiya and Minuwangoda told to stay home

Tri-Forces from the Divulapitiya and Minuwangoda areas have been told to stay home and not report for duty.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Head, National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army instructed Army, Navy and Air Force officers from the Divulapitiya and Minuwangoda areas not to report for work until further notice.

The Army media unit said that members of the Civil Defence Force from these areas have also been told not to report for work.

Meanwhile, troops from other parts of the Gampaha District have been advised not to report for work tomorrow (Monday).

Troops already in camps in these areas have been told to remain in their camps.

This was after a woman in Divulapitiya tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 39-year-old woman had been admitted to the Gampaha hospital with a fever and was about to be discharged when a PCR test was carried out.

The PCR test had confirmed that the woman had contracted the coronavirus.

The woman has now been admitted to the Infectious Disease Hospital in Angoda.

A curfew was later declared in the Divulapitiya and Minuwangoda areas in Gampaha.

The Government Information Department said that a Police curfew has been declared in the Divulapitiya and Minuwangoda areas until further notice. (Colombo Gazette)