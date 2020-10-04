Public who visited Gampaha recently urged to exercise caution

The public who visited Divulapitiya and Minuwangoda in Gampaha recently have been urged to exercise caution after a woman from the area and her daughter tested positive for the coronavirus.

Head of the National Operation Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that the authorities are yet to identify how the woman contracted the virus.

As a result anyone who visited Divulapitiya and Minuwangoda must exercise caution.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said that if any person in the Gampaha District experiences symptoms of fever they must visit the nearest hospital for a PCR test.

The 39-year-old woman had been detected with the virus after being admitted to the Gampaha hospital.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr Sudath Samaraweera said that the woman sought treatment from a dispensary for fever on 28th September and on 30th September she got admitted to the Gampaha hospital.

Samaraweera said that a PCR test was carried out on the woman and the result confirmed that the woman had contracted the coronavirus.

As a result 15 hospital staff and 45 employees of a private establishment where the woman was employed, were initially identified and placed under home quarantine.

The woman has been admitted to the Infectious Disease Hospital in Angoda.

The Government said that more close contacts of the woman are being identified. (Colombo Gazette)