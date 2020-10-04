Public transport can accommodate passengers only according to seating capacity

Public transport will be allowed to accommodate passengers only according to the seating capacity.

State Minister of Bus Transport Services Dilum Amunugama said that all private and Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) buses will only be allowed to transport passengers according to the seating capacity of the bus with immediate effect.

The restriction had been in place after the recent coronavirus lockdown but most passenger buses did not strictly follow the procedure in the recent past.

The decision to strictly enforce the rule was taken today after a woman in Divulapitiya tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 39-year-old woman had been admitted to the Gampaha hospital with a fever and was about to be discharged when a PCR test was carried out.

The PCR test had confirmed that the woman had contracted the coronavirus.

The woman has now been admitted to the Infectious Disease Hospital in Angoda.

A curfew was later declared in the Divulapitiya and Minuwangoda areas in Gampaha.

The Government Information Department said that a Police curfew has been declared in the Divulapitiya and Minuwangoda areas until further notice. (Colombo Gazette)